Police and emergency services on the scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP
News

Cyclist killed in collision with truck

by Chris Honnery
10th Aug 2018 5:37 PM

A CYCLIST has died after colliding with a truck in Brisbaneâ€™s north this afternoon.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was hit on Hudson Rd, Albion about 3pm.

It is understood the cyclist was dragged several metres before the truck was able to come to a stop.

Emergency crews remain on scene as investigations continue into the cause of the incident.

Paramedics attempted to revive the cyclist but were unsuccessful.

Traffic remains slow going along many roads, and police warn motorists to avoid the area.

There was also heavy peak congestion on the Gateway Motorway northbound approaching Nudgee, the M1 Gateway Motorway southbound from Carindale, and outbound on the M5 Western Freeway from the Mt Coot-tha roundabout.

And there are reports of a four-car crash city-bound on the Story Bridge.

The truck involved in today’s fatal crash. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Police and emergency services on the scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP
