Cycle shop owner broken, battered by Bruce Highway crash

Ashley McGowan, owner and operator of HighGeaRacing, was travelling home on his regular delivery route from Brisbane on July 30 when his van crashed on the Bruce Highway just before the Caloundra turn-off. Picture: Supplied

A regular customer delivery run ended in agony for a Sunshine Coast man who's recovering in hospital after his body was crushed in a car crash.

Ashley McGowan, owner and operator of HighGeaRacing, was travelling home on his regular delivery route from Brisbane on July 30 when his van crashed on the Bruce Highway just before the Caloundra turn-off.

He suffered a serious head injury, broken hand and broken leg.

Original reports stated all northbound lanes of the highway were closed as emergency service crews raced to free him.

"It was a really bad accident and the front of his car was crushed, as well as him," his partner Michelle Freeman said.

A photo of the van after the accident south of Caloundra on July 30. Picture: Supplied

Mr McGowan is recovering in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was flown on the night of the accident.

Ms Freeman said he underwent surgery to piece his leg back together and will be out of action for about six months.

"Every day is different," she said.

"Today is one of the brighter days and he should be out of the hospital soon.

"But I think it's going to be a bit of a challenge because he's the hardest working person I know - relentless and wants to please everyone."

Mr McGowan's bicycle community has rallied to get him back on his feet both physically and financially.

A GoFundMe has raised just over $3500.

"A lot of his customers and friends have jumped on and my customers and friends as well," Ms Freeman said.

"The community has been really generous."

Ms Freeman said the police knock on her front door in the middle of the night would haunt her for a long time.

"It was like having my worst fear come to life," she said.

"Hold your loved ones tight."

Ms Freeman said the funds would also go towards purchasing a new work car after it was written off in the accident.