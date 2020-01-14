CWA morning tea to donate 100 per cent of profits to bushfire relief

THREE community groups are joining forces to raise money for the bushfire-affected Southern States.

The Glenore Grove and Glamorgan Vale QCWA branches, along with the Glenore Grove Country Music Association, will be holding a fundraising morning tea at the start of next month.

Organisers are hoping more businesses and organisations will pitch in to support the event as well.

“We’re hoping to get some more involved, but that’s all that’s committed so far,” Glenore Grove QCWA secretary Dorothy Windolf said.

All of those involved in preparing for the event are voluntarily donating their time, so that 100 per cent of the proceeds can be put towards the cause.

“There’s about 15 of our branch, about five from the Glamorgan Vale branch, and about four, I think, from the Country Music Association,” Dorothy said.

“The hall has been donated, free of charge as well, and we’re hoping lots of local businesses will provide gifts to be raffled.”

In addition to the raffles, the morning tea is planned to feature lucky door prizes, live entertainment from the Country Music Association, and of course all of the lovely food one would expect from a famous QWCA morning tea.

“It’ll be a great morning tea. Every one of us will bring what we can,” Dorothy said.

“Our morning teas are fairly famous really. We get over 45 at our regular morning teas, so we should get over 100 easily.”

Entry will be $10, granting visitors access to everything in the hall on the day, including the music, food, and other attractions.

“There’ll be a craft stall there, too,” Dorothy said.

“We’re hoping to get a speaker in from the fire brigade, we’re still trying to get onto who we can contact for that.”

She said the group doesn’t have a set number for how much they’re hoping to raise, with the goal being to just raise as much as possible.

“We’re just putting the word out, and getting everyone to ask on Facebook, and pass it around,” she said.

“Anyone can come, and bring their friends, families, babies, anyone they can. The more we can get, the more we can fundraise.”

The groups are welcoming any assistance or donations on offer.

To find out more, or register your interest, contact Dorothy on 0419 642 913.

