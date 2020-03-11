Menu
COURT: Pierce Simmons fronted Roma Court on a drink driving charge.
Cutting off cops busts drink driver

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A TEENAGER who failed to give way to police was caught drink driving.

Simmons, 18 fronted Roma Magistrates Court, facing a charge of driving over the general limit but not the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 2 at 12.30am, police spotted a vehicle with no headlights on who failed to give way to them when exiting a carpark on Hawthorne St.

They intercepted Francis who admitted to drinking two and a half schooners of Great Northern earlier that night.

After being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.090.

Simmons pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Being on a provisional licence, you need to be at zero. You were a long way off zero,” Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers fined Simmons $750 and disqualified him from driving for four months. No conviction was recorded.

