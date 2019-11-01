Menu
Grow out your moustache in support of men’s health this November
BUSHY: Kick start November with a filthy mo for a good cause

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM

MOVEMBER is back again for 2019.

The month-long event encourages men to grow out their moes, and for everyone to hold fundraising activities in support of men's health issues.

As individuals or in teams, men are encouraged to grow out their signature moustaches - to show their support for the cause.

Challenges, fundraisers, and other activities are held by different groups throughout the month, all in support of the cause.

The organisation tackles men's health issues on a global scale, supporting initiatives around the world.

In particular, it focuses on the issues of prostrate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention.

Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world, helping to develop and enhance the way health services reach and support men.

To learn more about the program, donate, or to register your interest, visit https://au.movember.com/

facial hair fundraiser men's health movember november
