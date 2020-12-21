Customers go postal amid Christmas mail delays

Families across Australia are scrambling to get their Christmas shopping delivered on time after mammoth courier delays and long waiting times on customer helplines.

One particular delivery service, CouriersPlease, has come under fire from disgruntled customers, who claim the company has been slow to help with delivery queries or offer guidance on when parcels can be expected to be delivered to their destination.

Mum Zoe Beverley said she ordered outdoor Christmas lights on November 28 only to have them stuck in transit despite being due to arrive on December 10.

Some Christmas packages could be late this year. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"I have a seven-month-old, hence I mostly online shopped (this year),'' she said.

"(The parcel) was actually all of our outdoor Christmas lights. There will be no point putting them up now.

"I've called (CouriersPlease) every day since and no one has answered. There is no other way of contacting them.

"Normally I wouldn't care, but I feel like it's ruined my baby's first Christmas."

Polly Burnett ordered a hoverboard for her daughter as a Christmas present, which also has not arrived.

"I've sent countless emails and called customer services," she said.

"They don't always answer; you're waiting at the end of the line for 30 minutes plus. They don't reply to emails.

"Every time I rang, the times I did get through, it was always the same lady who answered. She was great at fobbing me off and telling me to ring back if it didn't arrive."

Many people are angry that their packages have not arrived. Picture: Mark Stewart

Another customer said she waited weeks for a parcel to arrive, only for the packaging to be damaged when it came.

Sydney woman Hannah Johns ordered a parcel from Target, which was to be delivered through CouriersPlease, and has also not received it.

"(From CouriersPlease I've had) no response via email and the phone number doesn't work," she said. "Target has not responded, either.''

Target Australia's Facebook page has been inundated with customers whose parcels were not delivered by the courier.

Sydney Business Chamber chief Katherine O'Regan said there was no excuse for the pre-Christmas delivery drama.

"Businesses have had almost a year to adapt to the demands of COVID and with online shopping growing exponentially … they should be ready and able to (deliver),'' she said.

CouriersPlease could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Customers go postal amid Christmas mail delays