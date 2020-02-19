Customers ‘disgusted’ over Woolies mince

Woolworths customers claim to have been sold less than the advertised 500g of mince. Picture: Facebook

Woolworths has come under fire yet again after two customers claimed their mince was sold to them underweight.

In separate posts, the women took to the official Woolworths Facebook page to share their disappointment.

One had claimed her mince weighed just 267g, while the other stated hers was 322g - both falling considerably short of the advertised 500g weight.

"Just bought packaged minced beef at your Huonville, Tasmania store," a customer named Kate said. "Was labelled 500g, but when I got home and weighed it, it was 267g, including packaging."

She said she is "disgusted" the supermarket giant is selling "underweight packs of mince".

"Indeed probably without packaging, only half the weight printed on the pack."

The woman said she will "spread the word to my friends and community".

"Shame on you Woolworths!"

Responding to the shopper on Facebook, a Woolworths spokesperson said they "take incidents like this very seriously" and that it had been "escalated for immediate investigation".

WOOLWORTHS FURTHER INVESTIGATING CLAIMS

A Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au they have asked both customers for more information so they can look further into the claims.

"All of our prepacked meat products are checked for their weight on scales that have been certified for trade use," the spokesperson said.

"We've checked the records on some recent batches of prepacked meat products. The average pack weight across these batches was slightly higher than the stated weight."

The spokesperson suggested that any customer who has a concern about the weight of a product, to return the item back to the store.

"This not only allows us to issue a refund, but also helps to ensure we have the product details we need to investigate further."

The spokesperson also told news.com.au it has "robust checks and balances" in place throughout production - "to ensure our branded products comply with the trade measurement requirements under the Average Quantity System".

In a separate post, another customer also vented her frustration by sharing a photo of her "rip-off".

The image showed the shopper's advertised 500g of chicken mince on scales, but the actual weight showed it as 322g.

"This is so wrong. 500gmE … Weighs in at 322gm. What a bloody rip off," the shopper, Sue, said.

It is not the first time a Woolies customer has lashed out at the retailer.

Earlier this month, Queensland mum Mandy Smith claimed to have also purchased 500g of beef mince from her local store, paying $7.50 for the packet.

But when she later weighed the meat on her kitchen scales at home, she discovered it actually weighed 262g.

"Seriously Woolworths … I have been buying this mince like this for a while, and not cheap due to trying to cut out fat. I weighed it today and there is less than 300g in a supposed 500g pack!" she wrote.

Ms Smith told news.com.au the pricing was unfair.

"I was making a bulk meal as I decided to go back on Weight Watchers, so it called for weighing and I decided to weigh (the) mince … when I opened it I also thought, 'there is no way this is 500g of mince'," she said.

Woolworths responded to the shopper's concerns on Facebook and confirmed it would investigate the matter.

"This is very disappointing to see, Mandy. We're all about providing the freshest and highest quality products, so seeing you've received less mince than expected is concerning," Woolworths posted.