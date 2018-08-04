Menu
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Contributed
News

Customers alarmed as drunk causes scene at fast-food chain

Sarah Barnham
by
4th Aug 2018 9:05 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM

POLICE were called to a fast-food restaurant on the Coast yesterday when a drunk man refused to leave.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called about 4.30pm to a Nambour restaurant.

The spokesman said the 39-year-old man, who appeared to be drunk, refused to leave after staff asked him, too.

The spokesman said customers were concerned.

When police arrived the man was sitting on the floor of the restaurant.

The Kallangur man was arrested and had to be restrained after struggling against officers.

He was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police and will appear at Nambour Magistrates Court on August 20.

arrest cctv nambour police public nuisance sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

