23°
News

Curtains never close on love

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 13th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
A GOOD TEAM: Alison and Darrell Eising forged their way in local business in Gatton as a couple for 31 years.
A GOOD TEAM: Alison and Darrell Eising forged their way in local business in Gatton as a couple for 31 years. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DARRELL and Alison Eising will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next year... though running a business as husband and wife for 31 years is an equally golden feat.

Starting up Gatton's Curtain World from scratch in 1979, the Eisings were forced to rent some floor space from Gatton Furniture due to a lack of buildings to rent at the time.

Two years later the couple jumped on the perfect opportunity to finally open their own shop.

"Jack Anderson was running his carpet store down where Curtain World was - and when he bought the picture theatre - so we took over his store,” Darrell said.

"It was an exciting time for us.”

With a natural flair for colour co-ordinating, Darrell was a colour consultant and interior designer for Myer in Toowoomba for about 13 years before opening Curtain World.

When they opened shop Darrell was chief decorator - looking after all the the advising, measuring and quoting and installation work, while Alison ran the store.

"I taught her everything she knows,” Darrell chuckled.

"She was a nursing sister before that - so she didn't have any experience.”

The Eisings unanimously agreed that the secret to succeeding as husband and wife in small business was being extremely compatible.

"We are compatible in marriage life and we could get along really well in business,” Darrell said.

"Alison learnt how to tell me what to do.

"We are both a pair of softies who get on well - and that helped a lot in business. We had the occasional tiff of course.”

"But because we loved what we were doing, I think it passed onto our customers,” Alison chimed in.

"We co-operated well with each other.”

Over the years Curtain World grew, along with its extensive range and began to lay broader roots across Queensland and overseas.

"At one stage we were employing four sewing ladies, and extended our workshop out to Brisbane,” Darrell said.

"We were working in New Guinea, New Zealand, in the Gold Coast and Brisbane. And I did houses on the Downs and in Harvey Bay.”

"Once we did five houses for one customer - she would move and we would keep doing her curtains,” Alison said.

"She moved to Goondiwindi and Darrell went out there and measured them and fitted them for her.”

Alison said it was disappointing to see the lack of reciprocal support in small businesses today.

"Business has really changed - a lot of people don't shop locally and local business should support each other more.”

Since selling Curtain World in 2010, the Eisings have kept very busy.

"I'm not sure we'd even have time to run a business now,” Alison chuckled.

"We've done a lot of travelling and caravanning. And we both love to garden and to grow our own veggies - which we share and swap with our neighbours.

"People stop us in the street and say 'gee I've missed you', and ask about us, it's really nice.”

"We are very proud to be Gatton people,” Darrell said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  alison eising curtain world darrell eising gatton small business

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Young family drives Councillor Chris Wilson

Young family drives Councillor Chris Wilson

Get to know Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson.

Father and son share passion for racing cars

TEAM EFFORT: Craig and Jayden Manteufel with their 1974 Holden HQ.

Craig and Jayden Manteufel fix up cars to race.

'Aussie Joe' Bugner backs battler Jeff Horn

LEGEND: Boxing icon Joe Bugner, with the Withcott Hotel owner Neil Simpson, was guest speaker at the Famous Mud Crab Lunch, which raised almost $9000 for the AEIOU Foundation in support of children with autism.

Joe Bugner was the guest speaker at the Famous Mud Crab Lunch.

Waging war on a feral pest

PLAN OF ATTACK: Rabbit expert Dave Berman discusses the partnership between the LRVC, the Rabbit Board and landholders with Mayor Tanya Milligan.

RABBITS remain the most destructive feral pest in Australia.

Local Partners

Cancer survivor to lead Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

GATTON'S Barbara Martin will lace up and lead the 2017 Relay For Life to reflect, bring hope and raise awareness for cancer sufferers, carers and survivors.

Breastscreen van to make pit stop in Gatton

CHECKING UP: Colleen Stokman utilises the Breastscreen's mobile van last time it visited Plainland in July, 2015. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star

Women over 40 are being urged to get a free mammogram during August.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

KERMIT may have been left speechless — but his longtime puppeteer has plenty to say about being ousted from Muppet Studios.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

An Enchanted Treasure - The One Everyone Will Want!

1 Brisbane Street, Drayton 4350

House 5 1 3 Offers Over...

Impressive from front to back! Featuring a unique fusion of space and style, this gorgeous residence has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in...

Prime Office &amp; Medical Space with Development Upside

141 Holberton Street, Newtown 4350

Commercial Auction Location: 141 Holberton Street, Newtown QLD 4350. This 130m2* commercial property ... Auction 22nd June...

Auction Location: 141 Holberton Street, Newtown QLD 4350. This 130m2* commercial property is situated close to amenities and offers so much potential and upside.

Iconic Bull &amp; Barley Inn Hotel - Freehold and Business Sale

Bull & Barley I Eton Street, Cambooya 4358

Commercial Rarely does an exceptional and long established pub and hotel come to ... Contact Agent

Rarely does an exceptional and long established pub and hotel come to market with so much potential. Nestled in the country town of Cambooya is this iconic hotel...

Turnkey Open Plan Office with Car Spaces

5/195-197 Hume Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Commercial Located on the fringe of the Toowoomba CBD and in the rapidly ... Must Be Sold ...

Located on the fringe of the Toowoomba CBD and in the rapidly emerging Hume Street commercial precinct, Capital Place offers superior office amenities in an award...

DA Approved Dream! 33 Lot Acreage Subdivision! Ready To Go!

Lot 1 Cnr of Perseverance Dam Road and Orchard Road, Crows...

Commercial Calling all developers! This block on perseverance dam road is a unique, ... $835,000

Calling all developers! This block on perseverance dam road is a unique, and undeniably rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 12ha DA approved block, only a 5...

DA Approved Dream! 33 Lot Acreage Subdivision! Ready To Go!

Lot 1 Cnr of Perseverance Dam Road and Orchard Road, Crows...

Residential Land Calling all developers! This block on perseverance dam road is a unique, ... $835,000

Calling all developers! This block on perseverance dam road is a unique, and undeniably rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 12ha DA approved block, only a 5...

Workshop/Storage Opportunity Situated in Industrial Hotspot

1/12 Brook Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Located in North Toowoomba, this industrial shed can support a variety of ... Offers above...

Located in North Toowoomba, this industrial shed can support a variety of uses including a potential workshop or storage shed opportunity. One of eight units in...

Tenanted Investment or Owner Occupy in Future

6/12 Brook Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Located in North Toowoomba, this tenanted industrial shed offers the new or ... Offers above...

Located in North Toowoomba, this tenanted industrial shed offers the new or SMSF commercial investor the opportunity to purchase a low risk investment. The...

Fantastic Buying On 708m2 Block Plus Shed!

25 Banksia Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

This low maintenance 4 Bedroom home (all with built-ins) superbly set on 708m2 block, you'll be suitably impressed by the spacious and completely usable aspect of...

BRAND NEW - DON&#39;T MISS THE $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant

7 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

Residential Land Currently Under Construction. Sign a contract before June 30 and receive the ... $549,000 (Brand...

Currently Under Construction. Sign a contract before June 30 and receive the $20,000 First Home owners Grant. Finished off with everything you could wish for, all...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!