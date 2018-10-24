Menu
Login
The alleged shooting occurred outside the Reject Shop at Currimundi.
The alleged shooting occurred outside the Reject Shop at Currimundi. Ashley Carter
Breaking

CURRIMUNDI SHOOTING: Duo arrested after fleeing state

24th Oct 2018 12:46 PM

TWO men have been arrested following the alleged shooting of a man in the carpark of a Sunshine Coast shopping centre last week.

Yesterday, with the assistance of Victoria Police Taskforce Echo detectives, a search warrant was executed on a residence in Saint Albans, Victoria in relation to the incident.

The men, aged 56 and 26, were taken into custody.

It is alleged that on October 19 an altercation occurred in the carpark of Currimundi Marketplace between three men.

Two men were then seen leaving the carpark in a sedan.

A short time later a 45-year-old man presented to a Battery Hill medical centre with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The two Queensland men will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today before Sunshine Coast detectives fly to Victoria to seek extradition.

crime currimundi shooting melbourne magistrates court sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    News The hospital are encouraging the community to get involved.

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    News Rodeo queens keen to see Aussie way of competition

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:39 AM
    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    News The small school marked a major milestone last week

    Local Partners