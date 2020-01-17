Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
News

CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY FLOOD: Car over embankment

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding at 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Hypocrisy': Foreign milk chosen over Qld dairy farmers

        premium_icon 'Hypocrisy': Foreign milk chosen over Qld dairy farmers

        News DAIRY farmers are calling out a 'hypocritical' State Government decision to award a hospital milk contract to a foreign owned company, while preaching 'buy local'.

        Woman’s brutal puppy scam destroys child’s birthday

        premium_icon Woman’s brutal puppy scam destroys child’s birthday

        News Ipswich woman tricks people with fake online ticket and puppy sales

        How Lockyer Valley mum managed to lose 70kg in 2 years

        premium_icon How Lockyer Valley mum managed to lose 70kg in 2 years

        News A headache that lasted two weeks triggered a serious health warning

        REVEALED: How to buy a house before your 22nd birthday

        premium_icon REVEALED: How to buy a house before your 22nd birthday

        News Before turning 22, this Gatton apprentice was able to buy his first home. Here's...