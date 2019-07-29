Menu
Login
Gary Dougherty - professional Viking
Gary Dougherty - professional Viking Nathan Greaves
News

Cultures collide at Esk Festival

Nathan Greaves
by
29th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

On Saturday, an occupying force hailing from all kinds of cultures and time periods took over Pipeliner park in Esk.

The reason for their gathering was the Esk Cultural Festival, which hosted visitors from as far afield as Adelaide, and from as far back in history as medieval times.

There was food, music, and activities commemorating cultures from across the globe, including live performances on the central stage throughout the day.

The stage entertainment proved to be the show's biggest draw, with the seating areas being consistently packed with onlookers.

There were rides and attractions in the park as well, to help keep the younger visitors entertained.

The show also hosted historical re-enactors, who held displays showcasing outfits and activities from medieval Europe, the Victorian era, and Viking villages.

Visitors could pose for photos with soldiers from 1815, watch a family of Viking villagers prepare food, test their talents at archery, and much more.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
culture esk cultural festival history somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    TOP STORIES: What happened in the region this week

    TOP STORIES: What happened in the region this week

    News Find out what made headlines this week

    Car show on this weekend prepares for record numbers

    Car show on this weekend prepares for record numbers

    News Head down and check out the event on Sunday

    1st place for Somerset senior

    1st place for Somerset senior

    News Age is no barrier to active living