Cultures collide at Esk Festival

On Saturday, an occupying force hailing from all kinds of cultures and time periods took over Pipeliner park in Esk.

The reason for their gathering was the Esk Cultural Festival, which hosted visitors from as far afield as Adelaide, and from as far back in history as medieval times.

There was food, music, and activities commemorating cultures from across the globe, including live performances on the central stage throughout the day.

The stage entertainment proved to be the show's biggest draw, with the seating areas being consistently packed with onlookers.

There were rides and attractions in the park as well, to help keep the younger visitors entertained.

The show also hosted historical re-enactors, who held displays showcasing outfits and activities from medieval Europe, the Victorian era, and Viking villages.

Visitors could pose for photos with soldiers from 1815, watch a family of Viking villagers prepare food, test their talents at archery, and much more.