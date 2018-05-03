Cultural festival a perfect day for families

ROUND TWO: The Lowood Art - Cultural Festival returns this Saturday after last year's success. Photo: Contributed

ROUND TWO: The Lowood Art - Cultural Festival returns this Saturday after last year's success. Photo: Contributed

AFTER last year's successful debut, the Lowood Art - Cultural Festival is returning, bigger and better than before.

The festival will be held at Clock Park in Lowood from 10am on Saturday.

Organiser and secretary of the Lowood Community Action Group Joy Emerson said the festival was the perfect day out for the family.

"They can bring their blanket, put it on the grass and just enjoy everything,” Ms Emerson said.

Live entertainment, music, food vans and market stalls will all be on offer, with Ms Emerson urging the community to get involved throughout the day.

"We're going to have rock 'n' roll dances, we're going to have Latin dancing, we've even got line dancing, so if anyone wants to join in doing that they can.”

The festival is also an opportunity to showcase the businesses available in the Lowood area, and to give back to the community.

"All the money that is made on the day, will be put back into the community,” Ms Emerson said.

"We've got several little projects that we would like to see within Lowood itself.”