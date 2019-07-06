Cultural centre facilities remain closed following accident

THE Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre will remain closed until further notice following a motor vehicle accident this morning.

The crash occurred at about 5.49am on Hawk Street, Gatton, opposite the Cultural Centre, damaging infrastructure vital to the centre.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it was a single vehicle accident and no injuries were reported.

Reports indicate a fire booster was damaged as a result of the crash.

On the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Facebook page, it stated for the public's safety, the Staging Post Cafe, library, art gallery, visitor information centre and Queensland Transport Museum would remain closed.

A council spokesperson said the damage would be assessed early next week in a bid to fix and re-open the centre.