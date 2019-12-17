Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Macauley Culkin has helped a NASA engineer pull off a Home Alone-style stunt.
Macauley Culkin has helped a NASA engineer pull off a Home Alone-style stunt.
Celebrity

Culkin pulls off epic Home Alone stunt

by Rebecca Calderwood
17th Dec 2019 6:57 AM

Macauley Culkin has delighted fans after helping to pull a Home Alone-style prank.

The 39-year-old actor, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the hit Christmas comedy, assisted former NASA engineer Mark Rober in the stunt in which glitter bomb traps are left out for thieves nicking deliveries off home porches, reports The Sun.

 

Culkin showed up in the NASA engineer’s YouTube video.
Culkin showed up in the NASA engineer’s YouTube video.

The devices, disguised as expensive Bose headphones left on doorsteps, are triggered when opened, covering the parcel pilferers in glitter while dispensing a disgusting fart spray.

Meanwhile, four camera phones inserted inside help capture the culprits' reaction.

 

The parcels were carefully left on doorsteps.
The parcels were carefully left on doorsteps.

Rober admits the prank is based on Culkin's Home Alone character who famously tormented burglars trying to rob his family's house in the hit 1990 film.

 

Culkin in 1990 film Home Alone.
Culkin in 1990 film Home Alone.

During a video showing how the bombs are made, Culkin gets a whiff of the fart scent himself.

Rober sprays the scent over Culkin, which leaves him violently coughing.

His face goes red as he admits: "I can still smell it!"

The YouTube star was inspired to create the package trap after he caught a woman stealing a parcel from his porch on a home security camera.

The police failed to act despite the surveillance images, according to Rober, so he took matters into his own hands.

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed plans to bring back Home Alone to the small screen.

Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will all reportedly star in the original film that will follow a new character who finds himself in a similar situation to Kevin.

However, Culkin will not take part in the reboot.

It will air on Disney+ and is the first original scripts to be announced since the streaming service was launched in November.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

The bomb lets out a bad smell and a glitter explosion when opened.
The bomb lets out a bad smell and a glitter explosion when opened.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks home alone stunt macauley culkin nasa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW RECORD: Temps soar to 43+ smashing last weeks’ maximum

        premium_icon NEW RECORD: Temps soar to 43+ smashing last weeks’ maximum

        News Less than two weeks since setting a new December record, the mercury has smashed past it to set yet another.

        Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        premium_icon Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        News Just as London and Rio forged long-term travel legacies in the years since their...

        P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

        premium_icon P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

        News He was heading home after spending time with friends on the Gold Coast when he was...

        Games to ‘fast track’ state roads, railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ state roads, railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge Qld roads, rail projects