Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize

by Elisabeth Silvester
6th Jan 2021 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local charity has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to wildlife by an American toy maker.

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital was given a generous donation by Mattel Inc. for its involvement in the American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year doll campaign.

Veterinary Dr Ali Bee was invited to advise about koala rehabilitation in the book, Kira Down Under who is the face of 2021 Girl of the Year Barbie.

Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix
Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix

Dr Bee said Kira's story to protect wildlife and the environment emulated her daughter Izzy Bee's Netflix TV series 'Izzy's Koala World'.

"Izzy's Koala World shows you have to be switched on looking after the planet as well as the animals and looking after yourself," she said.

"Kira is also finding everything is all connected and you can't just look after one animal you have to look after the whole world."

Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix
Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital is currently caring for 10 koalas including six babies.

Dr Bee said the donation would go towards keeping the hospital afloat.

Originally published as Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize

More Stories

environment koalas magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roma man Dexter Kruger becomes oldest Australian at 110-years-old

        Premium Content Roma man Dexter Kruger becomes oldest Australian at...

        News Roma’s Dexter Kruger has been crowned as Australia’s oldest living person, just days away from his 111th birthday.

        Arrest warrant issued for alleged drug offender

        Premium Content Arrest warrant issued for alleged drug offender

        Crime NAMED: After an alleged drug offender failed to appear in court, a warrant was...

        Storms hit southeast as Far North hammered

        Premium Content Storms hit southeast as Far North hammered

        Weather State to receive big rainfall this week

        Lockyer community farewells 'inspirational, influential' man

        Premium Content Lockyer community farewells 'inspirational, influential' man

        News Family, friends and the Lockyer Valley community gathered to remember ‘icon’ Greg...