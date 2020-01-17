Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cane Farming
Cane Farming
Rural

CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

by Daniel Bateman
17th Jan 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANE farmers are being equipped with a new smartphone app to help them reduce fertiliser run-off entering the Great Barrier Reef.

CSIRO is expected to today launch its "1622" app, which shows the concentration of nitrogen in Far Northern waterways in real time.

The app's numeric name is derived from the height in metres of Queensland's tallest mountain, Mt Bartle Frere, near Babinda.

Screenshot from CSIRO's app developed for cane farmers, called 1622
Screenshot from CSIRO's app developed for cane farmers, called 1622

Data displayed on the app shows nitrogen concentrations on sensors deployed in several waterways along the Far Northern coast. It also shows rainfall, so farmers can identify how weather is affecting local water quality.

CSIRO project leader Dr Peter Thorburn said the app was designed to meet farmers' needs.

"Although an app can appear simple, the smarts behind it are anything but," he said.

CSIRO’s new app will allow farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
CSIRO’s new app will allow farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

"The chain of information between the water quality sensors in local waterways and what you see on your phone is complex and requires substantial innovation along the way."

Canegrowers Cairns region chairman Stephen Calcagno said the app was a great tool for farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment.

agriculture cane farmers far north queensland great barrier reef

Just In

    Just In

      Nude woman stuns at airport

      Nude woman stuns at airport
      • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

      Top Stories

        Why you’re paying more for vegetables at the supermarket

        premium_icon Why you’re paying more for vegetables at the supermarket

        News Drought and a lack of water is pushing up vegetable prices, but not all farmers are reaping the benefits.

        TOP 5: Big issues faced by Lockyer’s sitting council

        premium_icon TOP 5: Big issues faced by Lockyer’s sitting council

        Council News From the death of our mayor, to an uproar about a proposed Islamic centre, we look...

        GUIDE: Complete list of the Australia Day activities

        GUIDE: Complete list of the Australia Day activities

        Whats On Looking for something to do this Australia Day? Here’s a comprehensive list of...

        Abbie’s dream to ride again after horror horse accident

        premium_icon Abbie’s dream to ride again after horror horse accident

        News The little 10-year-old girl was paralysed after a riding accident