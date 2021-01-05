Crumbled waste tyres used in major local road upgrades

Waste tyres have been used in major road upgrades across the Somerset Region (file image).

RESURFACING works on five Somerset roads are almost complete, capping off council’s annual $1.9 million bitumen road resurfacing program.

The five roads – Fernvale Rd, Mary Smokes Creek Rd, Mount Stanley Rd, Neurum Rd and Villeneuve Rd – were all part of a program that included recycled crumbled rubber from waste tyres.

Somerset Regional Council delivered an “unprecedented” number of resurfacing projects for the region in 2020, to ensure the local road network delivered high-quality experiences for users, mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“Our roads are one of our most critical assets, which is why council continues to prioritise their maintenance,” Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann is spearheading the safety campaign on the SH17



“I am pleased to advise that 100 per cent of our resealing program this year has included recycled crumbed rubber from waste tyres.”



Cr Lehmann was grateful to the government for its assistance through the Roads to Recovery Program.

“We encourage the Queensland State government to continue its focus on state highways in our area such as State Highway 17 – the Brisbane Valley Highway,” he said.

Cr Lehmann has been lobbying for upgrades and fixtures along the Brisbane Valley Hwy, and in August 2019, wrote to the Transport Minister Mark Bailey twice about the issues.

In October 2019, upgrades to Gregors Creek Rd, Toogoolawah, were carried out to alleviate traffic on the BVH.

During October 2019, Cr Lehmann launched a safety campaign along the Brisbane Valley Highway to alert motorists about serious safety concerns.