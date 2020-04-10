Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.
A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.
Health

Cruise ship passengers set for Australian return

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 1:52 PM

More than 100 Australian and New Zealand residents aboard an Antarctica cruise ship anchored off the coast of Uruguay are expected to fly into Melbourne over Easter.

Aurora Expeditions, the operator of the Greg Mortimer ship, has chartered a flight from Montevideo which is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP on Friday.

Of the more than 200 people on the vessel, 96 are Australian passengers and crew, along with roughly 16 New Zealand citizens.

Five Australians have already been taken off the Greg Mortimer and hospitalised in Montevideo, DFAT said.

Originally published as Cruise ship passengers set for Aust return

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus cruise ship editors picks health seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best teacher as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best teacher as voted by you

        Education From a pool of 69 entries, here’s the best teacher in the Valleys as voted by you

        Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        premium_icon Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        News A dance instructor has taken pointe in a new role to help her family.

        Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

        News At just 16-years-old, this checkout operator has gone from student to the forefront...

        Church enters digital age amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Church enters digital age amid coronavirus pandemic

        News Faith has gone online during the coronavirus pandemic with one Gatton church...