DETECTIVES are seeking witness videos to pinpoint the moment a 25-year-old woman fell from a towering ride at Cairns Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The woman suffered "traumatic" injuries to much of her body including her spine and head when she tumbled from the Hangover, a double pendulum arm ride that rotates passengers 360 degrees.

She and her family were attending Showfest Cairns 2020 at the time.

People look on in horror after a 25-year-old woman fell about 30m from the Hang Over ride at the Cairns Showfest. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT

Detective Senior Constable Elizabeth Stallard said investigators were still seeking witnesses and videos of the incident to help them piece together what led to the woman's horror fall.

"We are calling for anybody who has vision of that particular ride, when where the lady as fallen in particular," Det Sen-Constable Stallard said.

"We are looking for images of the incident itself, and images of people entering the ride."

Police officers guard the scene of a workplace accident, where a 25 year old female fell a significant distance from an amusement ride at the Cairns Showgrounds, suffering multiple critical injuries. Picture: Brendan Radke

The incident is under a joint police and Workplace Health and Safety investigation.

She said officers had yet to interview the woman, who remains in Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

"A number of people have come forward but there are still a number of people we wish to speak to," Det Sen-Constable Stallard said.

Videos posted on social media have shown the aftermath of the accident as the woman lay in the ride's hydraulic system.

Originally published as Crucial moments police need to see of horror show fall