Crowds flock to Lowood for classic country show fun

FUN IN THE SUN: Harry and Nola Swan with Gwen Stumer enjoyed themselves at the 2019 Lowood Show. This year was the first time Nola had been to a Lowood Show since she was 15 years old. Dominic Elsome

THE show ring was bustling, the pavilions were full of incredible work and children were flocking to sideshow alley - it was show time in Lowood for the 112th time.

From champion cattle to incredible local farm produce, incredible show-jumping horses to flash utes - there was plenty for everyone to check out over the two days.

The wood-chop competition made another return to the show, drawing competitors from as far away as New Zealand, and the annual ute competition had 40 competitors show off their pride and joys.

Check out some photos from the weekend below and make sure to grab the Gatton Star on Wednesday for a full wrap of events.