Crowds flock to Lowood for classic country show fun
THE show ring was bustling, the pavilions were full of incredible work and children were flocking to sideshow alley - it was show time in Lowood for the 112th time.
From champion cattle to incredible local farm produce, incredible show-jumping horses to flash utes - there was plenty for everyone to check out over the two days.
The wood-chop competition made another return to the show, drawing competitors from as far away as New Zealand, and the annual ute competition had 40 competitors show off their pride and joys.
Check out some photos from the weekend below and make sure to grab the Gatton Star on Wednesday for a full wrap of events.