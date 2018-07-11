Crowds flock to Laidley Show for country fun

TOP SHOW: Fireworks lit up the darkness to close out the entertainment on Saturday.

FOR the 138th time, Laidley has come out in force for the local show and if the smiles on faces at the weekend were anything to go by, it has been another success.

Show society president Craig Wass said the committee was pleased with the weekend.

"It ended up a good weekend, Saturday and Sunday visitor numbers were very good - it seemed to be a great crowd there Friday night,” Mr Wass said.

"We had horse competitors come from as far as Lismore, we had the mayor of Whitehorse City Council in Victoria visit us - so there's a few travellers.”

The show started in earnest on Friday night with the bull and bronc rodeo, and while the heavens opened at the start of the night, it wasn't enough to keep away the crowds who came out for the thrills in spills of a country bull ride.

Saturday had better weather, with clear blue skies welcoming the crowds for all the usual drawcards of a country show.

Mr Wass said it was hard to pick just one highlight.

"A successful show is a highlight, to see all the stewards' hard work actually recognised by the people who visit the show,” he said.

"The highlight to me is that we put together a show that people want to come to and want to see.”

