Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SUNSHINE COAST STADIUM: An aerial view of Sunshine Coast Stadium.
SUNSHINE COAST STADIUM: An aerial view of Sunshine Coast Stadium.
News

CROWD LOCKOUT: QRL games go behind closed doors

Tom Threadingham
Steele Taylor
&
14th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Cup games are set to go behind closed doors from Round 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state competition is expected to fall in line with the NRL, which has already announced games will have no crowds from next weekend.

When asked about the prospect of playing at empty grounds, Sunshine Coast Falcons chairman Ashley Robinson said it would be "tough".

"I think it will be devastating for Intrust (Super Cup) clubs … because they're reliant on home games," Mr Robinson said.

"It's going to be very tough.

"It's going to be terribly difficult for small clubs like the Falcons and for their sponsors.

"(It's) particularly difficult for clubs like the Falcons because we're so reliant on sponsorship rather than a leagues club.

"We will be looking at ways we can look after our sponsors over this period."

The Falcons are due to play their Round 1 game at Redcliffe this weekend, when all fans are welcome.

Their first home game is in Round 2, against Tweed Heads, next week.

That game, to be held at 6pm on a Saturday evening could be played in front of essential staff only.

coronavirus falcons qrl rugby league sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wivenhoe pipeline moves to next stage with 160 customers

        premium_icon Wivenhoe pipeline moves to next stage with 160 customers

        News AN INITIAL canvasing of demand for new water has exceeded expectations – with more than 47,000ML requested.

        WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        premium_icon WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        News From bullrides in Mulgowie to markets in Ma Ma Creek, there’s plenty happening in...

        Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        premium_icon Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        News Driving offences make up the majority of cases that go before the Gatton...

        Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        premium_icon Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        News Planning is underway to ensure essential services continue to run in the Lockyer in...