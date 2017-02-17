Crossing supervisors almost set for Hatton Vale

SAFETY MEASURES: Hatton Vale State School are close to appointing supervisors to monitor the crossing on Hannant Rd.

HATTON Vale State School are still in the process of finding supervisors for the school crossing on Hannant Rd.

Interviews were conducted at the start of the week and the successful applicants will be sent to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to undergo a physical, education and training for the role in the next few days.

The school is hoping to hire two permanent crossing supervisors, who will work alternate weeks.

Staff have manned the crossing since the start of the new school year, but they are only limited to advising students when to cross, having not received the appropriate training.

Principal Ashley Lawless said it wouldn't be long before a permanent solution was in place.

"We're looking to appoint them as soon as possible,” Mr Lawless said.

Mr Lawless said the response from parents from the start of the new term had been great.

"We've had nothing but positive feedback,” he said.

Putting these new safety measures into place had been a long time coming for the school.

"This is our priority,” he said.

"We've been lobbying for safer conditions around the school for 18 months.”

The Hatton Vale principal said hammering home important messages to motorists who regularly drive past the school was vitally important.

"We continue to work with our community to educate them in terms of road safety,” he said.

"We just stress regularly in our newsletters to keep people safe.

"But we don't get a whole lot of bad driver behaviour.”

Support from police was always much appreciated.

"The police come out and regularly keep a close eye on the school which you'll find at any school community,” he said.

A 9-year-old Hatton Vale State School student was hit by a car on December 7 of last year while crossing Hannant Rd.

The student only received minor injuries and police did not charge the driver as they were at no fault for the accident.