Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Crooks steal luxury car in terrifying home invasion

by Luke Mortimer
23rd Jan 2020 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman has had her luxury sedan stolen by men wearing disguises and wielding a screwdriver in a brazen home invasion this morning.

Queensland Police officers were called to Memorial Dr at Upper Coomera about 6.30am.

The thieves raided a home and making off with a white Jaguar XE.

A woman and her children were reportedly inside the home when the thieves demanded the keys to the Jaguar, one of them holding the screwdriver.

The 2016 Jaguar XE sedan (311XKK) stolen from an Upper Coomera home this morning. Picture: Facebook
The 2016 Jaguar XE sedan (311XKK) stolen from an Upper Coomera home this morning. Picture: Facebook

The woman took to a community group on Facebook at 6.30am pleading for the public to "please look out for this car".

"One guy was armed with a screw driver and both had bandannas across their faces. They were dropped off in a matte black ute that was sitting outside the house while it all went down," she said.

"Please help! People just broke into my home with me and my kids inside screaming at me for my keys and stole my car. Please look out for this car!"

Police were investigating and no one had been arrested as of 9.30am, a spokeswoman said.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime gold coast home invasion

Just In

    Just In

      Hidden problem with 5:2 diet

      Hidden problem with 5:2 diet
      • 23rd Jan 2020 12:32 PM

      Top Stories

        Teenager involved in serious speedway crash wakes up

        premium_icon Teenager involved in serious speedway crash wakes up

        News The trauma to her head caused her to seizure and it took two-and-a-half hours to stabilise her enough to be air lifted from the track.

        Lockyer's worst Tinder profiles revealed

        premium_icon Lockyer's worst Tinder profiles revealed

        Offbeat FROM cheating husbands to very, very upfront young locals.

        Right place, right time: Paramedics witness vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Right place, right time: Paramedics witness vehicle rollover

        News Paramedics were in the right place at the right time to help the victim of a...

        'Pablo Escobar' in police rescue from hot Holden

        premium_icon 'Pablo Escobar' in police rescue from hot Holden

        News Police break car window to rescue tiny Pablo Escobar from a hot car.