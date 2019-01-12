Cronulla Sharks reportedly banned from local venue

The Sharks are again in the news for the wrong reasons. Picture: Damian Shaw/AAP

CRONULLA officials are investigating an incident in a local nightspot that has reportedly led to the the club's entire NRL squad being banned from the venue.

According to report in the Sydney Morning Herald, several scuffles were alleged to have broken out involving lower grade players at the Cronulla Sailing Club on a night out in December.

"I can confirm there was an incident, which is being investigated by the club," Cronulla chief executive Barry Russell said.

"The club has informed the (NRL) integrity unit and is working with police with their investigation.

"We will take the appropriate action once the investigation is concluded."

The alleged incident came just two days after coach Shane Flanagan was provisionally deregistered by the NRL over claims he had spoken to the club during his 12-month ban for the peptides scandal in 2014.

It's also the latest in a long list of scandals to involve the NRL this summer, with several players charged over separate incidents across multiple clubs.

- AAP