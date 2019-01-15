Menu
Wade Graham has shown his faith in the Sharks.
Rugby League

Cronulla Sharks lock up skipper Graham until end of 2022

by Pamela Whaley
15th Jan 2019 10:53 AM

CRONULLA co-captain Wade Graham will finally put pen to paper, re-signing with the Sharks until the end of 2022.

Despite previously admitting he was in no rush to re-sign while there was instability around the club, the 28-year-old state and Australia star will ink a three-year extension with the Sharks on Tuesday to secure his and the club's future.

"I have tremendous belief in the club and in our playing group and I'm looking forward to the next four years and to the next chapter of my career," he said in a statement released by the Sharks.

Graham will spend the first half of the season on the sidelines as he recovers from an ACL injury that hampered his progress last year.

"I want to say a special thank you to the members," Graham said.

"I've been a player here for a long time now and it's been a pleasure to go out there and represent you guys. I'm working hard on my knee injury, rehab is coming along well. Hopefully I'll be back out there playing as soon as possible."

It's welcome news for the Sharks, who have returned to pre-season training with interim coach John Morris in charge while Shane Flanagan is contemplating appealing his deregistration by the NRL.

cronulla sharks john morris nrl shane flanagan wade graham
News Corp Australia

