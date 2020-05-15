Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this road will be closing, opening at the same time

        premium_icon Why this road will be closing, opening at the same time

        Council News An alignment issue has prompted a local council to carry out a simultaneous closing and opening of a rural road.

        REVEALED: The best hairdresser in our region

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best hairdresser in our region

        Opinion We asked who is the best hairdresser, here’s who you voted for

        DEVELOPMENT: 15 ‘shovel-ready’ projects requiring funding

        premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: 15 ‘shovel-ready’ projects requiring funding

        Council News All the potential infrastructure projects will generate work for local tradies...

        Developments to bring 147 homes, new cattery to rural towns

        premium_icon Developments to bring 147 homes, new cattery to rural towns

        Council News Three major developments have been improved, which will boost local population and...