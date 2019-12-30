Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
News

Crocodile takes a stroll along town's main street

30th Dec 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crocodile has been spotted and captured in one of the main streets of Palmerston overnight.

Police were called after a member of the public saw a 1m crocodile on Temple Terrace last night and found the animal walking along the footpath outside the new Palmerston Police Station.

The crocodile was safely captured and has since been relocated with the help of a ranger.

NT Police said the incident was a reminder to the public to beware of increased crocodile activity in the Darwin area during the wet season, especially near water ways.

crocodile palmerston wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        premium_icon Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        News Behold, a gallery of pictures Gatton Star journalist Ebony Graveur has taken throughout the year

        Cops’ plea for low crash, fatality rate for new year

        Cops’ plea for low crash, fatality rate for new year

        News One fatality is too many, according to police, who will be looking to reduce the...

        Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        premium_icon Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        Health The mother of a teen who took her own life has called for changes

        ‘Overlooked’ council calls for quicker drought support

        premium_icon ‘Overlooked’ council calls for quicker drought support

        News Less than two hours from Brisbane, a south east Queensland council feels...