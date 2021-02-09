Critically injured motorbike rider airlifted after crash

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Grandchester on Wednesday morning. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital, after he was critically injured in a crash, at Grandchester, west of Ipswich, this morning.

A spokeswoman from LifeFlight said the rescue chopper had just completed a patient transfer, to Brisbane, when the aeromedical crew was urgently retasked to the crash, at 5:20am.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 5am on Tuesday morning after three vehicles, including a motorbike, collided on Rosewood Laidley Rd, Grandchester.



Paramedics and police officers were present when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed, in a nearby paddock.

The motorbike rider, aged in his 20s, was treated for significant leg and head injuries, before being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in a critical condition.