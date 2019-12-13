Crisis centres come together for Christmas celebrations

FOR the Laidley Community Centre, inclusivity is a major goal.

Their upcoming family wellbeing holiday celebration welcomes everyone for a morning of craft, a free barbecue, kids activities, a petting zoo and more.

On Wednesday, in conjunction with Anglicare Southern Queensland, the Community Centre will be hosting its annual end of year celebration to thank the community for supporting the organisation.

Manager Alana Wahl said the Community Centre would, like last year, combine its event with the Anglicare family wellbeing event.

“By sharing resources and coming together we thought we could have two events for the price of one and have double the impact,” Ms Wahl said.

“They have the same objectives as us and by providing activities like this, we give everyone the opportunity to connect with our services.”

The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Ms Wahl said the event would offer guests the chance to catch up, get together and reflect on the year that has been.

“The drought has meant, for a lot of people, it’s been a depressing couple of months, so hopefully this is a nice opportunity to come and connect with one another and maybe forget about some of those things for a little while,” she said.

“There’s a lot to keep the kids entertained but it’s for anybody to come.”