Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
News

Criminal at large after highway servo armed hold up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGHWAY service station has been targeted in a late-night armed robbery, and the offender remains at large.

Police were called to the Shell Hatton Vale service station, after reports of a robbery at 9pm.

An offender has entered the station and demanded cash.

A police spokesperson told the Gatton Star no weapons were sighted, but the incident was being treated as an “armed hold up”.

The offender has left the station with some cash on foot.

Police are investigating and conducted patrols in the area following the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

More to come.

armed robbery hatton vale queensland police service station shell hatton vale summerholm
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five generations of family history go under auction hammer

        premium_icon Five generations of family history go under auction hammer

        News For more than120 years, the Zischke family have farmed their land, but now their former livelihood has been auctioned off.

        Chamber of commerce president pledges to be a voice for all

        premium_icon Chamber of commerce president pledges to be a voice for all

        News A BUSINESS leader and relative newcomer to the region has put her hand up to run in...

        Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

        premium_icon Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

        Crime Magistrate horrified over woman’s costly drug bust

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY