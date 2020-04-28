CRIME WRAP: What police had to deal with last week

Police have attended to various offences.

Police have attended to various offences.

POLICE in the region have enjoyed another subdued week, with the vast majority of residents doing the right thing.

But as always, there are those with little regard for the law, and no respect for one another.

Contentious customer

On April 24, police responded to a disturbance at Coles in Gatton.

A staff member asked a customer to step back to enforce social distancing, only for the customer to verbally abuse and push a security officer.

The 26-year-old man was charged with assault and is due to attend Gatton Magistrates Court. He has also been barred from Coles for 12 months.

Disrespectful disturbance

On the afternoon of Anzac Day, Esk police arrested a 45-year-old man from Biarra, after being called to attend to his behaviour on a public road.

The man will be further charged with assault offences after spitting at police who were attempting to assist him.

Drink driver

On April 24, police were called to the Gatton Highway McDonald’s carpark where they located a drink driver.

The 24-year-old man blew a reading of 0.134, and was given a notice to attend the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Three strikes

A 42-year-old man from Booie has been issued a notice to appear for driving while demerit point suspended.

This is the third time this year the man has been charged for like offences by Toogoolawah police.

His vehicle is now subject to a 90-day immobilisation.

Hoon hunt continues

Toogoolawah police investigations into hooning and vehicle offences on Gregors Creek Rd, Gregors Creek, have progressed significantly since last week.

Officers have given their thanks to the numerous members of the community who have so far contacted the police station and provided information.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is urged to come forward.

Scam warning

Police in the Somerset region are also warning residents to be wary of a scam that has been prevalent in the area in the past.

In years past, our area has been targeted by an organised group of bitumen workers, often from Britain or Ireland, who will attend a residence, commonly of a senior resident, and provide a reduced quote on bitumen driveway work, claiming they have bitumen spare from another job.

Shoddy work is done and menacing demands for payment often follow.

Country areas near the Sunshine Coast have recently encountered these offenders, and it has recently surfaced in the Lockyer Valley as well.