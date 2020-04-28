Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have attended to various offences.
Police have attended to various offences.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: What police had to deal with last week

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
28th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE in the region have enjoyed another subdued week, with the vast majority of residents doing the right thing.

But as always, there are those with little regard for the law, and no respect for one another.

Contentious customer

On April 24, police responded to a disturbance at Coles in Gatton.

A staff member asked a customer to step back to enforce social distancing, only for the customer to verbally abuse and push a security officer.

The 26-year-old man was charged with assault and is due to attend Gatton Magistrates Court. He has also been barred from Coles for 12 months.

Disrespectful disturbance

On the afternoon of Anzac Day, Esk police arrested a 45-year-old man from Biarra, after being called to attend to his behaviour on a public road.

The man will be further charged with assault offences after spitting at police who were attempting to assist him.

Drink driver

On April 24, police were called to the Gatton Highway McDonald’s carpark where they located a drink driver.

The 24-year-old man blew a reading of 0.134, and was given a notice to attend the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Three strikes

A 42-year-old man from Booie has been issued a notice to appear for driving while demerit point suspended.

This is the third time this year the man has been charged for like offences by Toogoolawah police.

His vehicle is now subject to a 90-day immobilisation.

Hoon hunt continues

Toogoolawah police investigations into hooning and vehicle offences on Gregors Creek Rd, Gregors Creek, have progressed significantly since last week.

Officers have given their thanks to the numerous members of the community who have so far contacted the police station and provided information.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is urged to come forward.

Scam warning

Police in the Somerset region are also warning residents to be wary of a scam that has been prevalent in the area in the past.

In years past, our area has been targeted by an organised group of bitumen workers, often from Britain or Ireland, who will attend a residence, commonly of a senior resident, and provide a reduced quote on bitumen driveway work, claiming they have bitumen spare from another job.

Shoddy work is done and menacing demands for payment often follow.

Country areas near the Sunshine Coast have recently encountered these offenders, and it has recently surfaced in the Lockyer Valley as well.

crime wrap lockyer valley police police news somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the number of active cases in the state falling below 100. But the Premier has warned...

        Qld man wins retrial over road-rage death

        premium_icon Qld man wins retrial over road-rage death

        Crime The man convicted of murdering a German backpacker will be re-tried

        What Plainland’s newest principal has in store for school

        premium_icon What Plainland’s newest principal has in store for school

        News Sophia College Principal Narelle Dobson calls herself a lifelong learner.

        Kennels, greenhouses and more: council approved developments

        premium_icon Kennels, greenhouses and more: council approved developments

        Council News The Somerset Regional Council considered development applications