A teenage driver has failed to stop for police when speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway. File Image.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Teenage speedster, public nuisance busted

Ali Kuchel
28th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
A DRIVER who failed to stop for police when speeding is to be cautioned.

The 17-year-old Toogoolawah teenager was detected driving at 130km/h on the Brisbane Valley Highway, through Toogoolawah.

The driver then failed to stop for police.

Public nuisance

A man has been charged with a public nuisance offence and obstructing a police after an incident on Sunday afternoon.

A 38-year-old Toogoolawah man was detained for a domestic violence investigation and taken to the Ipswich watch-house.

A protection notice was issued.

Drink-driving

A 33-year-old male from Glenore Grove was issued with a notice to appear for drink-driving in Toogoolawah.

Caution for weapon storage

During a weapons audit near Esk, a firearm was found to be stored contrary to the required method. The firearm was seized and a 77-year-old man was issued a formal caution at the Esk Police Station.

Arrest warrant

A 36-year-old Caboolture man was located at an address in Somerset Dam.

Police checks revealed the man was wanted on an arrest warrant and he was also in possession of a number of drug-smoking utensils.

He was arrested and transported to the Ipswich watch-house and charged with breaching bail and possessing utensils.

He is due to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court in August 2020.

Intoxicated driver

Esk police intercepted a 34-year-old man driving through Coominya.

Police checks revealed he was suspended due to demerit point allocation and was also intoxicated.

He is due to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court in August 2020.

Gatton Star

