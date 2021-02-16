CRIME WRAP: Strangulation reported, new office joins beat

From a new officer joining the team to a strangulation offence, this is what police reported this week (file image).

Esk police have welcomed a new officer to the station.

Officer in charge sergeant Karlene Trezie said senior constable Adrian Solah had joined the Esk station.

Senior constable Solah arriveed in Esk having worked at Ipswich station as well as previous country stations.

In addition to the constable’s arrival, a 22-year-old man from Leichhardt was issued a notice to appear by Toogoolawah Police after being detected driving in Cressbrook Street while Disqualified.

Strangulation in DVO



A 37-year-old male from Kingston was arrested by Esk and Toogoolawah police. He was charged with a strangulation in a domestic setting and an application was made for a domestic and family violence protection order.

Drink driving charges



A 46-year-old Royston man was issued a notice to appear in court for drink driving at Somerset Dam.

A 56-year-old Chinchilla man was issued a notice to appear for drink driving in Esk. The man was issued a 24-hour driver‘s licence suspension for drink driving.

Stealing flagged with council



Esk Police have been notified about the stealing of roadside aggregate belonging to Somerset Regional Council and will be following up in relation to these matters.

Unregistered driving charge



A 19-year-old Mount Lofty man was issued a notice to appear for driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle in Esk.