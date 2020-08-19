Menu
Clarence Crime generic
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Station hours to change, multiple drug charges

Ali Kuchel
19th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
ESK police station will undergo temporary opening hours changes, starting this week.

Until September 14, front counter office hours will change.

The station will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 1pm.

Any department of transport and main roads and licencing enquiries can be done at the Toogoolawah courthouse.

Driving offences

Toogoolawah Police have issued a Notice to Appear to a 32-year-old male from Toowoomba for driving offences on Dingyarra Street.

Drug diversion

An 18-year-old male from Toogoolawah was offered and accepted the Drug Diversion Program after Police located drug property at his Toogoolawah residence.

Obstructing police

A 23-year-old female from Toogoolawah was issued a Notice to Appear for Obstructing Police.

Drink driving

After and vehicle stop and search by Toogoolawah Police, a 42-year-old male from Coomera was offered and accepted the Drug Diversion Program after drug property was located.

A 49-year-old female from Toogoolawah was issued a Notice to Appear for a drink driving offence.

Weapons possession

A 51-year-old Redland Bay man was issued a Notice to Appear for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. The man will appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

Driving while disqualified

A 51-year-old Coominya man was issued A Notice to Appear for Driving while Disqualified. The matter was a Type 2 Traffic Offence and as a result the vehicle was impounded and forfeited.

