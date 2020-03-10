CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Grain spill

BETWEEN Thursday night and Sunday morning two semi-trailers were parked on the westbound pads of the Warrego Highway, both holding a large quantity of grain.

Police have said unknown people have opened the rear gates to both trailers, causing the grain to pour out and rendering it "useless" as food quality grain.

The approximate cost of the loss is $15,000.

Investigations are underway to determine if the incident was an act of random vandalism or a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gatton Police or Crimestoppers.

Burglar busted

Between March 3 and 6, a burglary occurred in Rosewood where property, including electrical goods, were stolen.

On March 8, a search warrant was executed on a Gatton address, where police found drugs and related items.

A 40-year-old man was charged for the burglary and drug offences, and was bailed to appear in Gatton magistrates Court on March 30.

Drug driver

On March 6, officers from the Road Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Railway Street, Gatton. The driver tested positive to having drugs in his system and was given a notice to appear for drug driving.

Some cannabis was also located in his car and he was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

Drink driver

A 51-year-old Calvert man was intercepted in Lowood and found to have a blood-alcohol level over the prescribed limit. He was served with a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 2.

Weapons collection

After intercepting a vehicle in Lowood's main street and searching the vehicle, police located knives, drugs and ammunition.

A 35-year-old Lowood man was issued a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 15.

Robbery and assault

Following the recent assault of an employee by three women and the theft of goods at a local shopping centre, Lowood police arrested and charged a 27-year-old Minden woman with Robbery.

She will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 27. Inquiries are continuing in relation to the other women involved.

Crime doesn't pay

A 42-year-old Glamorgan Vale man was served a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich on April 3 for a stealing offence at Coominya.

Disqualified driver

After being intercepted by Lowood police in Leichhardt, a 21-year-old Calamvale man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 25 for driving while disqualified.