CRIME WRAP: Man jailed for public nuisance

People flaunting the laws have been arrested, charged and offered drug diversions. (File Image)

A SURGE in people out and about on the weekend has kept police busy.

In the past seven days, two people have been issued notices to appear in court, one formally charged and driver placed on a drug diversion program.

Drunk driver

Toogoolawah Police have issued a 23-year-old female from Toogoolawah at Notice to Appear, in relation to a Drink Driving offence and public nuisance matter in Dingyarra St, Toogoolawah, on Saturday evening.

Disturbance

On Sunday morning, Toogoolawah Police attended a disturbance at a private residence.

A man was subsequently conveyed to Toogoolawah Police Station.

Police are awaiting lab results of a specimen of the man’s blood in relation to information he had been driving his vehicle prior to the disturbance.

False plates

A 32-year-old Mount Tarampa man was intercepted by Esk police in Lowood and was found to be unlicensed, under the influence of liquor, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle fitted with false plates.

As a result of the matter being a Type 2 traffic offence, the vehicle was immobilised, and the man will appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court in relation to these matters.

Driving with drugs, knife

A 30-year-old Coominya man was intercepted for a licence check and was found to be driving while unlicensed and in possession of drug utensils and a knife.

As a result of the matter being a Type 2 traffic offence, the vehicle was impounded for forfeiture. The man will appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court in relation to these matters.

Found with drugs

A Rosewood man was intercepted for a licence check and was in possession of drug utensils, as a result the man will attend drug diversion.

Public Nuisance

Esk and Toogoolawah Police were called to a disturbance at Somerset Dam over the weekend and as a result a 26-year-old Darra man was arrested and formally charged at the Ipswich Watchhouse for being a Public Nuisance.

Driving unlicensed

A 51-year-old Coominya man was intercepted for a licence check and was found to be driving while unlicensed.

As a result of the matter being a Type 2 Traffic offence, the vehicle was impounded for forfeiture.

Expired licence

A 56-year-old Esk woman was intercepted in Esk while driving with an expired licence and as a result was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice.