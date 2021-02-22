Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Laidley police have busted a number of people, including multiple visitors, flaunting the laws.. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Laidley police have busted a number of people, including multiple visitors, flaunting the laws.. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Lockyer visitors bring weapons, drugs to town

Ali Kuchel
22nd Feb 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Five people have been issued notices to appear in court for drug and alcohol offences in the Laidley district during the course of the weekend.

Laidley police reported two people were charged with possessing drugs or drug utensils, while another two drivers were busted drink driving, and one motorist driving under the influence of drugs.

A 19-year-old Toowoomba man was charged for possessing dangerous drugs after his vehicle was intercepted on the Warrego highway at Hatton Vale.

He will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on March 1.

A 47-year-old man from Hervey Bay was charged with possessing a pipe, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon during a visit to Kensington Grove.

He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 22.

An 18-year-old Rosewood man who blew 0.051 when driving in Laidley on Sunday morning will front the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 15.

On Sunday night, Laidley police charged a Laidley man for drink driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.069. He will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court at a later date.

And a 40-year-old Ipswich man was caught driving under the influence of drugs on Gehrke Road at Plainland on Sunday, and will appear in the Gatton Court on April 19.

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Queenslanders are on a path out of drastic lockdowns and border closures as frontline workers pull up their sleeves for the historic COVID-19 jab.

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        Premium Content Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        News The first stages of construction of a new 1000+ bed prison facility in the Lockyer...