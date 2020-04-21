CRIME WRAP: Gatton police pull pin on pandemic party

IT HAS been a relatively relaxed week for local police, with most people respecting the stay inside order.

It’s those who have been defying these instructions that have proven the most troublesome.

Pandemic party

Gatton Police handed out four infringement notices for breaching coronavirus rules, following a gathering on a vacant lot on Eastern Drive on Sunday.

When police first attended the scene, those involved ran off, but when police returned later, so had the people.

Four people were given infringement notices, and the party was closed down.

Other attendees, believed to be from the nearby caravan park, were not located.

Drug pipe

On April 13, police stopped and searched a car in Railway St, Gatton.

They located a pipe for the drug ice.

An 18-year-old woman was given a notice to attend court.

On the run

A 42-year-old man was spotted by police on Railway St, Gatton, on April 14.

After the man attempted to run from police, he was subsequently detained and searched and had a small bag of the drug ice on him.

He was given a notice to attend court.

Successful search

Also on April 14, police executed a search warrant in Grantham and located cannabis, pipes, tablets and related material.

Two people were charged with drug offences.

Fake plates

A 25-year-old woman from Lowood was intercepted driving an unregistered vehicle with a false number plate attached, while the vehicle was subject to an immobilisation period.

The confiscation notice on the vehicle had been removed.

Further to this offence, the driver was also charged with two counts of stealing for petrol drive-off offences.

She was issued with a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Unregistered and uninsured

A 24-year-old man has been intercepted in Lowood driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle while unlicensed and also allegedly in possession of utensils that had been used in connection with dangerous drugs.

The man was arrested and granted bail to appear in Ipswich Magistrates court.

Expensive road trip

Three men from the Ipswich area have been intercepted on Wivenhoe Pocket Rd riding their unregistered dirt bikes on the road, to gain access to a council-restricted area.

All three have been issued infringement notices totalling $746 each for their efforts.

Drug driver

A 35-year-old female from Nambour has been intercepted on Ipswich St, Esk, driving her motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug.

A further search revealed she was also in possession of a dangerous drug.

She was issued with a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Dangerous driver

An 18-year-old Toowoomba man has been issued with a notice to appear in relation to two separate incidents of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

He will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Unregistered drive

A 64-year-old Gympie man has been issued with an infringement notice for driving his vehicle while unregistered on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Hunting hoons

Police have received several complaints of vehicles hooning along the length of Gregors Creek Rd. Patrols of the area made by police have observed several places along Gregors Creek Rd where extensive tyre marks can be seen on the road.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle or vehicles hooning in this area is encouraged to contact Toogoolawah police or Policelink. Any information provided can remain anonymous.

Further to this, police would like to remind all drivers that anyone who wilfully drives a vehicle in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke is committing an offence.

This offence can be dealt with by way of an infringement of $427 or a court date and, depending on previous history, can result in your vehicle being impounded or forfeited for destruction.