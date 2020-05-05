Menu
Coronavirus restrictions have curbed, but not stopped, crime in the region.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Freezer reported missing, hedge trimmer found

Nathan Greaves
5th May 2020 10:30 AM
ALTHOUGH crime has been down overall while coronavirus restrictions have been in place, a range of offences occurred in the region this week.

Mystery of the missing freezer

Toogoolawah police are seeking information in relation to the theft of a 60L Engel fridge/freezer and its transit bag from an address on Peile St, Toogoolawah.

If anyone has seen people acting suspiciously or in possession of the fridge and transit bag in the area sometime in April this year, please contact Toogoolawah police at the station, or anonymous information can be provided via Policelink 13 14 44.

Wanted over theft

Toogoolawah police are also seeking a 29-year-old man from Toowoomba in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle and stealing of personal property from a Toogoolawah address on April 29, 2020.

The person was known to the victim.

Repeat offender

A 19-year-old man from Gregors Creek has been issued with a notice to appear in relation to three offences of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigating into hooning on Gregors Creek Rd, Gregors Creek.

Toogoolawah police received significant information from the community, and have expressed their appreciation for the community involvement in the matter.

Public nuisance

A 76-year-old man from Toogoolawah has been issued a public nuisance infringement notice.

Trespassers

A 54-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been issued a notice to appear by Toogoolawah police in relation to trespassing on rural property in Harlin.

Drug diversion

An 18-year-old man from Biarra and a 19-year-old man from Esk were drug diverted by Toogoolawah police. A quantity of dangerous drugs and utensils were seized.

Lost and found

A garden edger has been found in Esk. If anyone in the community has lost a garden edger and can identify the property as theirs, please contact the Esk Police Station.

Disgusting assault

A 45-year-old Kippa Creek man was issued a notice to appear for serious assault.

It is alleged the man began spitting at emergency services while they were attempting to render assistance to the man.

Dangerous driver

A 27-year-old Coominya woman was issued a notice to appear for unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle was immobilised for 90 days for a Type 2 offence.

