CRIME WRAP: Break-ins, copper theft and drink-driving

WRAP: Crime wrap from the Lockyer and Somerset. PHOTO: File image.

WRAP: Crime wrap from the Lockyer and Somerset. PHOTO: File image.

DESPITE the coronavirus, the region’s police have been kept on their toes across the region.

Here’s what has been keeping the officers busy on the beat.

BREAK AND ENTER

A 13-year-old boy from Cherbourg has been arrested in relation to numerous offences, including the break and enter of a licensed premises in Toogoolawah on March 11.

COPPER THEFT

Gatton CIB detectives have arrested a 25-year-old Gatton man and will allege he stole copper from an Allan St address. The man was charged with one stealing offence.

STOLEN VEHICLE

A blue Triumph Thunderbird with the registration 758QG has been stolen from a Karina St address in Placid Hills.

Gatton police reported a break and enter at the address between 11am and 12.30pm.

SMASHED WINDOWS

Unknown offenders have smashed the rear window of a vehicle in Gatton.

The wilful damage happened to a white Mitsubishi Magna station wagon on Spencer St.

DRINK-DRIVING

A 36-year-old Toogoolawah man will front court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A sample of blood was taken from the man during a traffic crash at the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and Old Mount Beppo Rd on March 9.

Police allege the man’s blood alcohol reading at the time was 0.245.

HIGH SPEED

A Toowong man, 22, will appear in court for a high-end speed offence in Toogoolawah.

Police detected the man driving at 106km/h in a 60km/h zone.

STOLEN SCOOTER

Esk police are requesting information after a scooter was taken from the Esk skatepark on March 24. Any information is appreciated, and can be given by calling the station on 5424 1100.