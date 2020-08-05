CRIME WRAP: Bike rider under investigation

A motorbike rider who allegedly evaded police is under investigation

THREE people will front court this month after police allegedly found them in possession of dangerous drugs.

The drug charges were among a string of offences Somerset police from Toogoolawah and Esk delt with this week.

Police evasion investigation

A motorbike rider is being investigated after allegedly evading police on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

A Honda motorcycle was involved in an accident on the highway on July 30.

It will be alleged the motorcycle had false registration plates, was driven in a dangerous manner and the driver evaded police.

Drug offences

A 49-year-old Lockyer Waters woman was given a drug diversion order after being found in possession of a dangerous drug at Buaraba.

A 31-year old Bellmere man was allegedly found to have a dangerous drug in his possession in Esk and was issued a notice to appear in court.

A 41-year-old Blackbutt man was intercepted at Moombra where he was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug. He was given a drug diversion order.

A 54-year-old Kalpower man was intercepted in Esk and was allegedly in possession of a drug utensil. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

Driving offences

A 46-year-old Withcott man was intercepted in Esk where he was issued several traffic infringement notices for driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

The man’s vehicle was immobilised for 90 days as a Type 2 traffic offence.

DVO order

Police were called to a disturbance in Esk, and as a result of investigations into the matter, a 36-year-old Edens Landing man was issued a notice to appear in court for contravention of a Domestic Violence Order.