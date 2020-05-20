Menu
Police busted a hooning event.
CRIME WRAP: 17 hoons busted in weekend crackdown

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
20th May 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE enjoyed a relatively peaceful week in the region, with the majority of people doing the right thing.

However, officers cracked down hard and fast on those who flouted the law.

Hooning party shutdown

Esk police intercepted a hooning event on the weekend at the intersection of Wivenhoe Somerset Rd and Northbrook Parkway.

As a result, a 24-year-old Toowong man was dealt an infringement notice for a type 1 traffic offence of wilfully make unnecessary noise or smoke.

Police also intercepted 16 additional vehicles, where further traffic infringement notices were issued in relation to defective vehicles.

Toogoolawah police are still investigating similar hooning incidents along Gregors Creek Rd.

Drugs and dangerous speeds

A 19-year-old Grantham man was issued a notice to appear for possession of a dangerous drug and drug possession of things for use at Somerset Dam.

The man was also intercepted for speeding and issued with a traffic infringement notice.

Missing equipment mystery

Between 8pm on May 15 and 8am on May 16, a black tub containing calving equipment went missing from the rear of a ute, having either been taken or having fallen from the vehicle.

Police are seeking the whereabouts, or any information leading to, the location of the equipment.

Residents are reminded that if an adequate attempt to locate the owner of the property or contact police is not made, keeping found property is a stealing offence.

COVID-19 compliance

With the restrictions eased further at the weekend, Esk and Toogoolawah police observed increased traffic on roadways and in towns.

They extended their gratitude to businesses for their dedicated and committed work, and thanked residents for abiding by restrictions.

