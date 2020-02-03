Crime watch group given ‘one last go’ for town’s safety

SAFETY FIRST: Robyn Hall, Ralph Gurowski and Ron Hall are eager to see the Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch meetings return to what they once were. Photo: Ebony Graveur

LOCKYER locals have begun to come out of the woodwork to express interest in getting a Neighbourhood Watch group up and running again.

In its heyday, the Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch group attracted a crowd to its meetings.

More than 15 years after launching, the group is only made up of three core members and a few stragglers.

On its Facebook page, the group has 1500 members and barely a day goes by where a new post isn’t made.

But, at its most recent meetings, only a few people have turned up.

Secretary Robyn Hall is calling for the community to step up and make the effort to get to meetings.

“We encourage people to come along to have an input and work out strategies to try and make the community safer, but it’s just not happening,” Robyn said.

“We had a meeting toward the end of last year where we just said, ‘well, we’ve had not much interest so where do we go from here’.”

Robyn decided to give the group one more shot and is raising awareness through its Facebook page.

“(I want to) just give it a go and see if there is any real interest,” she said.

“If this doesn’t happen, that’s it – it will fold.”

Robyn said being short of time could be the reason for the lack of numbers at the recent meetings.

“I’m busy, but we still look out for our neighbours,” she said.

While having a larger committee and filling the roles of co-ordinator and president was important, the real mission was in getting the community along to meetings.

“(We need) a good eight to 10 at least – the more the merrier,” she said.

“And if this doesn’t happen, we will fold.”

A police liaison officer attends the meetings to keep everyone filled in on what has been happening in their area.

Robyn said the group had raised money to fund Neighbourhood Watch signs for letterboxes and said crime of all types seemed to drop off.

“It made people aware it was a neighbourhood watch area,” she said.

“Crime did go down – but now it’s lacking because we’re just not proactive anymore.”

She said what the group needed was new faces.

“It’s about trying to keep the community safe and get people involved,” she said.

Describing himself as “Robyn’s offsider”, Ralph Gurowski has been a member for more than five years.

“I saw advertising for it and wanted to look after people in the area,” he said.

To express your interest, send Robyn Hall a message on Facebook or call her on 0439 207 661.