Crime Stoppers not just a number

STAND TOGETHER: This Monday is National Crime Stoppers Day. Remember no matter how insignificant it may seem, any information can help police - call 1800 333 000 if you know something.

NEXT Monday is National Crime Stoppers Day and the community is being encouraged to get involved with the important work the organisation is involved in.

On Monday, May 21, the area committee will be manning a stall in the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre from 8am, allowing community members to find out more about the group and the work it provides.

Police officers from the Gatton and Laidley stations will also be on hand to answer anyone's questions.

Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Area Committee Treasurer Janice Holstein said the group played a vital role in both preventing and solving crime nation-wide.

"When you see on TV that there's a so many thousand-dollar reward offered for information leading to somebody's arrest to solve a crime - that money isn't put up by the government, that money is put up by Crime Stoppers, and that all comes from the money that we raise.” Cr Holstein said.

The group held a Bowls Night fundraiser in Laidley on Thursday, May 3, and raised nearly $1900 - its best night yet according to Cr Holstein.

Aside from fundraising for the rewards program, the Area Committee was also heavily involved in promoting the Crime Stoppers hotline.

"It's about promoting that number so that people know that if they do see something that they think is not quite right, they can always ring crime stoppers anonymously - no names or anything are taken so that they can feel comfortable that there'll be no retaliation from anybody because no one will know where that information came from.”

Cr Holstein said the group always welcomed new members new members and there was many ways people could get involved.

"You don't necessarily have to be part of the official committee, you can just be an events volunteer... they might come along and help with the sausage sizzle and sell raffle tickets, they don't actually have to attend all meetings.”