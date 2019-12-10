Menu
KEEP WATCH: Cops are urging people to invest in cameras and take note of barking dogs at strange hours in a bid to prevent crime.
KEEP WATCH: Cops are urging people to invest in cameras and take note of barking dogs at strange hours in a bid to prevent crime.
Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
A STOLEN car, a house broken into and jewellery taken: This is just the beginning of what has been going down in the region.

Police are urging people to invest in cameras and take note of barking dogs at strange hours in a bid to prevent crime.

Lowood Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said his region had been the target of a number of break and enters and thefts in the past two weeks.

“There is currently a rise in break and enter offences and thefts of motor vehicles in Lowood and some surrounding areas,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

Most recently, a car was stolen from a Fernvale address on Sunday but police charged a 39-year-old Lowood man with the offence.

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Lowood, which was broken into sometime during the days leading up to December 4.

Police charged a 25-year-old Woodend woman with the theft and the break-in.

On the weekend of December 1 and 2, diesel fuel was stolen from a council drum roller, which had been parked at an address in Coominya.

A second address in Coominya was targeted about the same time, with a pig trailer going missing.

In the wake of the crime streak, Snr Sgt Peel advised residents to plan ahead and install security cameras.

“In the past, footage from neighbourhood and business CCTV has assisted enormously in identifying and apprehending offenders,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

As for how best to position a camera, Snr Sgt Peel said it varied depending on the situation.

“They may well be positioned in key areas inside dwellings or premises,” he said.

“External cameras may be angled down the side, front or rear of buildings or areas of interest on properties or towards roadways which can often pick up vehicles that have been in the vicinity at particular times.”

He said barking dogs could also be key in cracking crimes.

“Take the time to discretely look around if dogs are barking in the early hours of the morning,” he said.

“Make a note of vehicle descriptions or registrations, if you happen to see something unusual.”

