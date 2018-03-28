Heavily decomposed body had been in home for 'some time'

UPDATE 11.30AM: POLICE say a 43-year-old man's body found in a Karrabin on Tuesday afternoon is so heavily decomposed an autopsy is needed to establish a cause of death.

Investigators believe the heavily decomposed body had been in the home for some time before police found it.

Officers were responding to a welfare check at about 1.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the cause of death would be unknown until the body was properly examined.

An autopsy will happen today and results are expected today or tomorrow.

The home on Karrabin-Rosewood Rd was a crime scene on Wednesday morning as police returned to the scene to carry out their investigations.

Police investigations are continuing.

Nearby residents shouldn't concerned for their safety.