Heavily decomposed body had been in home for 'some time'

Emma Clarke
by

UPDATE 11.30AM: POLICE say a 43-year-old man's body found in a Karrabin on Tuesday afternoon is so heavily decomposed an autopsy is needed to establish a cause of death.

Investigators believe the heavily decomposed body had been in the home for some time before police found it.

Officers were responding to a welfare check at about 1.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the cause of death would be unknown until the body was properly examined.

An autopsy will happen today and results are expected today or tomorrow.

The home on Karrabin-Rosewood Rd was a crime scene on Wednesday morning as police returned to the scene to carry out their investigations.

Police investigations are continuing.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 8AM: INVESTIGATORS will return to a Karrabin home this morning after a man's body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a house on Karrabin-Rosewood Road about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and police investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: POLICE have established a crime scene at Karrabin Rosewood Rd near the train station. 

An investigation has been launched following the sudden death of a man.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a house on Karrabin-Rosewood Road about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Investigations are continuing.

Nearby residents shouldn't concerned for their safety. 

Topics:  crime scene ipswich ipswich police karrabin police

Ipswich Queensland Times

