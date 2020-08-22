Menu
Crime

Crime scene established as woman found dead

Amber Hooker
22nd Aug 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:56 AM
UPDATE: 8:50AM: A crime scene has been established at the Petrie Creek Bridge, nearby the RSL carpark.

A white sheet can be seen over what appears to be the woman's body, and a marquee set up above it.

Detectives and forensics teams in blue scrubs and face masks are on scene.

Police are diverting traffic from the stretch of coronation Ave where the crime scene has been established.
Nearby businesses in the former Coles centre are open, and staff said while police had talked to them they would not comment.

The carpark underneath has been taped off.

INITIAL: A crime scene has been established in Nambour after a woman was found dead in the early hours of Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to the location, nearby the Nambour RSL, about 1.30am.

He said the RSL was not related to the incident.

Police officers and forensics remain on scene.

Members of the public have reported police have blocked nearby roads.

Queensland Police Service is expected to provide more information later on Saturday.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

