Emergency services on scene of vehicle entering river
News

Crime scene established after car enters river

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Sep 2018 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:29 PM

A CRIME scene has been established at a boat ramp in Maclean this evening following reports a vehicle entered the Clarence River.

Emergency services were called to the boat ramp near the Maclean Court House at McNaughton Place just before 4.30pm this afternoon after a vehicle was seen to enter the water.

Emergency services workers wait at the scene where a car entered the river near the courthouse in Maclean. Adam Hourigan

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed that a crime scene was established this afternoon.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police services, including NSW Police divers, tomorrow morning.

Police inquiries are continuing.

clarence river crime editors picks
Grafton Daily Examiner

